BMO Capital Markets Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $48.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.06.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $345,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

