B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY remained flat at $28.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.8152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

