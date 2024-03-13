Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging Trading Up 1.0 %

BLNK opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $211.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.78. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blink Charging by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Blink Charging by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

