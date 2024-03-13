Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

