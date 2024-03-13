Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE BSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $14.43.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
