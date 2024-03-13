Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

