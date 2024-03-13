Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 99.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

