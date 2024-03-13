BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

BBN opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

