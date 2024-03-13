BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
BBN opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.36.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
