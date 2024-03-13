BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 14th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MVF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,797. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

