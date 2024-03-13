BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the February 14th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of MVF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,797. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
