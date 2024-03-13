Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BTT opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,275,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

