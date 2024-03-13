Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE BTT opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
