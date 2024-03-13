BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE BGT opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

