BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

