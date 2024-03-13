BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BDJ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $8.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
