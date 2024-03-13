BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 54.9% in February

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the February 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 660,380 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 382.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 138,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 109,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 32,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,428. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

