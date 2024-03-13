BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 8.7%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 7,302,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,112,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,922 shares of company stock valued at $329,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $48,775,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,316,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

