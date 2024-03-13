BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.52 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,365,757 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001108 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

