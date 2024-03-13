Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 138.47% from the stock’s previous close.

BTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $700.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

