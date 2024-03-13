Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 45,800 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 3,813,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

