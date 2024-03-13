Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

BMY stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. 6,529,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,027,657. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

