Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 5,800 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

MetLife stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. 889,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,649. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

