Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

