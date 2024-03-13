Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Invests $204,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3,199.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 209,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GPN traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $134.56. 1,941,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

