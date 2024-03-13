Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 2.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.99. 298,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of -128.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile



The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

