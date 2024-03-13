Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $255.69. 428,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

