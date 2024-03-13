Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,690,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,256,010. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.