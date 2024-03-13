Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.98. 630,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $224.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

