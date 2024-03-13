Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Buys 622 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.91. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

