Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 1,325 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. 2,231,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.