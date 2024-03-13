BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 895,000 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the February 14th total of 409,700 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BioSig Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,077,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,700 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 79.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.