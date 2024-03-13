BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the February 14th total of 297,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BioCardia Stock Performance
Shares of BioCardia stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,505. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Altman acquired 108,108 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,505.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
