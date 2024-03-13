BILL (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. BILL has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 190.69 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 13.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

