B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.71. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $60,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

