Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. 23,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,019. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.