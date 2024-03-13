Beauty Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the average daily volume of 2,180 call options.

Beauty Health stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,941,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Beauty Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.90.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,964,000 after buying an additional 830,141 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,937,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after buying an additional 2,106,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after buying an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

