Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at $185,000.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MPV stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.18.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

About Barings Participation Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

