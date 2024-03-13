Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 474 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

BDX opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

