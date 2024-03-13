Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,472 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

BX stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

