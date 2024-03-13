Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.