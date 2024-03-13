Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $165,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

