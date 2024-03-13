Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $1.19 Million in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $892.81 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $844.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.37. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

