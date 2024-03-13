Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $613,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $151.42.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

