Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

