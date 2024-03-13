Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of BA opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

