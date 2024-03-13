Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires 316 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $434.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.11 and a 200 day moving average of $438.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

