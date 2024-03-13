B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 70,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

