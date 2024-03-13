B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Netflix by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $228,521,000 after acquiring an additional 57,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,064,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $402,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 25.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock opened at $614.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.31 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The company has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

