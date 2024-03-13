B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $166.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

