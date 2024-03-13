B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.89 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after buying an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYK opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.72 and a 200-day moving average of $300.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

