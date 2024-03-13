Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Equities researchers at Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $311.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $325.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.33.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

