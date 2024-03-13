Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 840.0% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Stock Down 6.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avinger stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,654. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Further Reading

