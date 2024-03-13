Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 840.0% in February

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the February 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Avinger Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Avinger stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,654. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
