Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned about 0.13% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,734. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

