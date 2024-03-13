AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $67,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,465 shares of company stock worth $72,567,054. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

